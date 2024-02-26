Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan shares publication commemorating Khojaly massacre (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 26 February 2024 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has shared an X publication commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly massacre, Trend reports.

“Today, together with all Azerbaijanis, I remember the victims of the Khojaly tragedy. May the God rest their souls," the publication said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

