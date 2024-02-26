Türkiye never forgets crime against humanity committed in Khojaly 32 years ago - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Türkiye has not forgotten and will never forget the crime against humanity committed in Khojaly 32 years ago witnessed by the world, said former Turkish Foreign Minister and MP Mevlut Cavusoglu on X, Trend reports.

"Today, we solemnly commemorate the Shehidis (martyrs) of Khojaly. Azerbaijan's sorrow is our sorrow," the publication reads.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

