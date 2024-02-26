US ambassador to Azerbaijan shares publication on Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby has expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the commemoration of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports, referring to the official page of the embassy on X.

“Today we join Azerbaijanis in mourning the hundreds who were killed in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the United States, I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of those killed, injured, and displaced in Khojaly. We have a duty to work for peace in the region and ensure such tragedies never happen again,” the publication says.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

