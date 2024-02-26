Azerbaijani, Armenian delegations set to meet in upcoming days - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations are set to meet in the upcoming days, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, Trend reports.

“The decision to resume the process was made following a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference. A meeting with the Armenian delegation to negotiate a peace treaty is scheduled in the coming days,” Bayramov added.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with the Armenian prime minister in Munich on February 17.

During the meeting, they discussed negotiations on a peace treaty between the two countries, the normalization of relations, and the issue of border delimitation. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs were tasked with promptly organizing meetings on the peace agreement and the border delimitation commission.

