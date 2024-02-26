Khojaly remains ever-bleeding wound for Turkic people - Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Today is the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy. The pain of Khojaly is a deep wound for the Turkic people, Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told reporters during a visit to the Khojaly genocide monument Mother's Cry, Trend reports.

"We continue to mourn with tremendous anguish in our hearts. At the same time, we celebrate the freedom of Karabakh from Armenian occupation. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces' localized anti-terrorist efforts in Karabakh last September restored the country's territorial integrity, avenging the victims of the Khojaly tragedy. Now our brothers and sisters from Khojaly can return to their ancestral land," the ambassador added.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the mass terror that was committed by Armenians, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally murdered; eight families were completely wiped out; 130 children lost one of their parents; and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured, is still unknown.

