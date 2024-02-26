Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan condoles Khojaly tragedy committed by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan expresses condolences to the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Trend reports via the embassy's publication.

The Iranian Embassy expressed its sympathy to the relatives of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

On February 25-26, 1992, as a result of the mass terror by Armenians, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

