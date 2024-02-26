Türkiye's FM shares publication over Armenian-committed Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. I deeply cherish the memories of our brothers and sisters martyred 32 years ago at Khojaly in front of the entire world, and I extend my sincere condolences to Azerbaijan, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan," the minister wrote.

Today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the mass terrors by Armenians, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1,275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

