Armenian FM to attend Diplomatic Forum in Türkiye's Antalya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. III Diplomatic Forum will be held in Antalya, Türkiye on March 1-3, Trend reports.

Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Khalaf Khalafov, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov, Yeni Azerbaijan Party Deputy Chairman - Head of Central Office Tahir Budagov, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev will take part in the forum.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will also take part in the forum. For this purpose, he is expected to visit Turkey on March 1.

