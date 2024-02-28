Azerbaijani Parliament holds public hearings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan's parliament is holding public hearings on the country's water sector dedicated to problems and new challenges, Trend reports.

The hearings, co-organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology and the Committee on Agrarian Policy, are attended by representatives from relevant state entities, non-governmental organizations, professionals in this sector, and other interested parties.



The event attendees are expected to offer their perspectives on the hearings' issue, as well as voice their ideas and proposals.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel