Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Parliament holds public hearings

Politics Materials 28 February 2024 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Parliament holds public hearings

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan's parliament is holding public hearings on the country's water sector dedicated to problems and new challenges, Trend reports.

The hearings, co-organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology and the Committee on Agrarian Policy, are attended by representatives from relevant state entities, non-governmental organizations, professionals in this sector, and other interested parties.

The event attendees are expected to offer their perspectives on the hearings' issue, as well as voice their ideas and proposals.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more