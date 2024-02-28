President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Managing Director of German Eastern Business Association (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the delegation led by Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms, Trend reports.

The delegation comprised of heads of leading companies from the Federal Republic of Germany includes Executive Director of the German-Azerbiajani Chamber of Commerce Tobias Baumann, Executive Director of Falk Consulting Thomas Falk, Senior Vice-President of Uniper Global Commodities SE Uwe Fip, Director Board Projects at Rhenus Group international logistics company Heinrich Kerstgens, Chairman of the Board at VNG AG Ulf Heitmuller, Director of Regional Sales at Rohde & Schwarz Viktoria Gerasimova, Managing Director of HHLA International GmbH Philip Sweens.