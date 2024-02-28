Azerbaijan and Armenia have opportunity to achieve lasting peace - German FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes it is possible to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

Germany, she said, intends to continue to support both sides in their efforts to resolve the conflict.

"We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan now have the opportunity to achieve lasting peace after many years of painful conflict. Moving forward requires determination," Baerbock said in Berlin, where she met with the foreign ministers of the two countries. The negotiations took place at the country residence of the German Foreign Ministry.