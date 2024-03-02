Armenian lobby behind calls against Azerbaijan in European Parliament - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Armenian lobby is behind the calls against Azerbaijan in the European Parliament, since the European parliamentarians, whom it takes in hand in various ways, fulfill all orders with pleasure, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that the European Parliament's call for sanctions against Azerbaijan and the adoption of the resolution is another senseless step.

"This document has no significance and the EU itself already realizes that these claims are unfounded.

The Armenian lobby is funding the MPs. Kaspar Karapetyan, who lives in Brussels (born in Greece, a citizen of Luxembourg and Armenia) is behind this funding. Karapetyan was the organizer of visits of the members of the European Parliament to Khankendi during the years of Armenian occupation of 20% of Azerbaijan and made serious efforts to legalize the separatist regime in the EU. He was particularly active in encouraging the deputies, whom he fed for years, to vote in favor of the document," the political scientist said.

According to him, agents such as Macron, Islamophobic, racist, and Turkophobic circles in the European Parliament, crusaders, and people with neocolonial views are behind these games.

"Macron's efforts to rapidly arm Armenia and, in parallel, put serious pressure on Azerbaijan and push Baku to make obvious concessions are not yielding results. That is why the French authorities continue to resort to various means. Armenia is a serious milestone for Emmanuel Macron in the process of ensuring Paris' geopolitical ambitions in the entire post-Soviet space, not only in the South Caucasus," the political analyst emphasized.

Mentioning that the mentioned appeals and documents have no force, Garayev noted that Azerbaijan has no obligations towards the European Parliament.

"The era of absolute monopoly of the West is already coming to an end, such populism will not be useful. Paris' influence on Baku is minimal. Due to this reason, Macron seeks to pursue the most intensive and aggressive policy in the region," Garayev added.

