Azerbaijani, Iraqi FMs explore possible areas of cooperation within COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein have explored possible areas of cooperation within the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting also discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current regional situation.

"Bayramov noted that intensive mutual contacts and visits between Azerbaijan and Iraq contribute to the successful development of relations in various directions, including political, economic, trade, energy security, investments, cultural, and others.

It was emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, based on historical friendship and solidarity, manifest in mutual support demonstrated within bilateral, including regional and international platforms.

The Azerbaijani minister provided detailed information to his Iraqi counterpart about the preparations for COP29, which Azerbaijan will host this year, and confidence was expressed that the Iraqi side would actively participate in the process.

Bayramov also briefed on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the reconstruction and construction activities taking place in the liberated territories, including the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Hussein noted that Iraq is interested in further developing relations with Azerbaijan and highlighted the need to utilize the existing potential to expand cooperation in this direction.

The meeting also included an exchange of opinions on other mutually interesting issues," added the source.

Meanwhile, the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

