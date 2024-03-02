Azerbaijan takes concrete steps to normalize relations with Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Since January 2021, Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps to normalize interstate relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said to Azerbaijani and Turkish journalists at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan presented five well-known basic principles in 2022, and these principles were accepted by Armenia.

"At the same time, it was positively assessed by the international community. The draft document prepared by Azerbaijan and the discussions of which have been ongoing for more than a year is based on these principles and formed on the basis of the norms and principles of international law. We expect that this issue will be resolved in accordance with the law, that the parties will recognize each other's territorial integrity, that a peace treaty will be agreed upon and that the parties will accept it. This peace must be established on such terms as to be durable and not raise any open questions in the future," Bayramov said.