Azerbaijani MFA announces number of Armenia-planted landmine victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Landmines planted by Armenia remain a major challenge, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Today, as a result of an explosion a 29 years old civilian was severely injured. Since November 2020, 346 Azerbaijanis became victims"," added the ministry.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported that a 29 years old resident was injured as a result of a mine explosion in Ahmadaghaly village of Aghdam district.