Azerbaijan, Pakistan sign protocol on bilateral military cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The 10th meeting at the level of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani working group between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views was held on the current situation and prospects of the development of bilateral military cooperation, military education and science, operational planning, joint exercises, and other topics of mutual interest.

After signing the final protocol of the meeting, a ceremony of mutual presentation of gifts was held, and a photo was taken as a keepsake.

