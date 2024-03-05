Azerbaijan's Baku to host World Urban Forum in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF) will be held in Baku in 2026, Trend reports.

During today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), the draft law supporting the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations to host the 13th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026 was tabled for debate.



After some discussion, the document was voted on and approved.



The Forum is slated to gather participants in the event, including government officials, NGOs, specialists, experts, and private sector leaders from Azerbaijan and abroad, for the interchange of ideas and the sharing of new knowledge and experiences.

Last year, the World Urban Forum (WUF11) took place in Katowice, Poland, drawing the participation of 17 thousand people. In previous years, the forum convened in various cities such as Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro, Vancouver, Abu Dhabi, and Kuala Lumpur, attracting up to 23 thousand participants. The upcoming forum (WUF12) is scheduled to be held from November 4 to 8, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt.

