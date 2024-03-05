Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft law on unification of municipalities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The issues on amendments to the laws "On joint activity, unification, division and abolition of municipalities" and "On the status of municipalities" were put up for discussion at the session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to the draft law, municipalities of villages with a population of less than 3,000 people will be merged and large municipalities will be created.

The document notes that for the last 2 years out of 4 years following the last municipal election across the country, municipalities with a population of fewer than 3,000 people or households of less than 1,000 units will be merged with other municipalities by decision of the Azerbaijani Parliament, based on their socio-economic situation, history and other local characteristics.

After discussion, the draft law was put to vote and adopted in the first reading.

