Azerbaijani FM addresses extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took part and addressed the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) within the framework of his working visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the current situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, ongoing civilian casualties, forced displacement of people from the Gaza Strip, as well as the fact that the population is facing hunger are of serious concern. Expressing condolences on behalf of Azerbaijan to the families and relatives of the victims, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the country joins the calls for an urgent cessation of hostilities, as well as the need for the international community to take urgent measures to stop the loss of innocent lives.

He noted that Azerbaijan supports the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the norms of international law, as well as the two-state principle following the United Nations resolutions, and has been making constant efforts for many years to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. Speaking about the humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people at the national level, the Minister mentioned the contribution of $2 million to the relevant UN agency to help people on the ground.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as an active and responsible member of the Islamic world, will continue to support the search for a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international legal norms, following the spirit of brotherhood and the values of the holy Islamic religion.

