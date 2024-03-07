Azerbaijani PM holds discussions with World Bank Vice President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with a World Bank (WB) delegation headed by Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Region Antonella Bassani, the Cabinet of Ministers' press service told Trend.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan and the World Bank have maintained a longstanding and fruitful partnership. Satisfaction was conveyed regarding the successful implementation of collaborative projects spanning various sectors in the recent period.

The prime minister informed about measures taken in Azerbaijan to ensure a sustainable and competitive economy, stimulate entrepreneurial activity, develop a non-oil economy, and increase employment.

At the same time, discussions revolved around Azerbaijan's strategy for transitioning to green energy, initiatives in the realm of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, and our nation's efforts in addressing the repercussions of climate change.

The meeting covered the potential collaboration between Azerbaijan and the World Bank in various sectors, the implementation of key projects on the cooperation agenda, the development of a new framework document for country partnership with the WB, and cooperation in the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

