Religious freedom in France under serious threat - CMD chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. There are constant actions against members of the Islamic religion and religious freedom is under serious threat in France according to reports, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade said during panel discussions at the international scientific conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Muslims are discriminated against in the European labor market, in their places of residence, in educational institutions. In Western countries the struggle against anti-Islamic manifestations is carried out at the state level, preventing xenophobia has not yet succeeded.

"Even though the European Union and various international organizations constantly condemn this fact, the racist movement continues to grow and expand. Nowadays, more cases of xenophobia and Islamophobia are observed in European countries, including Sweden, Denmark, France, and the Netherlands. As a result of the West's policy in the Middle Ages and modern times, pro-fascist movements are even created to prevent the growing migration of Muslims to this continent," Pashazade emphasized.

He mentioned that caricatures of the Islamic prophet, burning of the Holy Quran, cases of public insults, and aggression against mosques are the reality of Europe, which constantly talks about democracy.

"The erroneous policies of those who declare Islam as evil have accelerated the migration of Muslims to Western countries over the past 30 years, a consequence of Western military operations in the Near and Middle East, as well as in Africa. These armed interventions are the ones forcing people to leave their homes, while extremist organizations across Europe are pressuring migrants to emigrate. Thus, the causes of Muslim emigration and Islamophobia are the bitter consequences of policies from the same source.

The President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, is an ardent opponent of Islamophobia, who has consistently voiced it in the international arena from the highest tribunes, who has confirmed respect for religious and spiritual values through his actions and efforts, during his speech at one of the events of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku called it irresponsible and unacceptable to justify cases of Islamophobia under the guise of freedom of expression.

Proceeding from all this, the state of Azerbaijan, being an integral part of the Islamic world, historically acting as a bridge between the East and the West, a place where civilizations intersect, contributes to the prevention of Islamophobia, which is a manifestation of xenophobia. Our country, from all authoritative international tribunes, demonstrates a position that constantly opposes Islamophobia, as well as cases of Christianophobia, anti-Semitism, protests against hate speech, and strongly condemns discrimination on religious grounds. As a religious center, we actively defend this position at all international forums and platforms in terms of inter-religious dialogue and cooperation," Pashazade added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel