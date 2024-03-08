Muslims face İslamophobia in many areas - former minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Islamophobia is not only an act of hatred, Muslims are subjected to it in many areas, former Shadow Minister for Exports in Labor's Business and Trade Team (UK) Afzal Khan said during a panel discussion at an international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

"Muslims face a number of challenges in society. After I was elected to Parliament and took the oath of office in English, I also took the oath in my mother tongue Urdu. For this reason, I was subjected to hate speech on social media. Islamophobia is directed to discrimination,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

