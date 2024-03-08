World witnesses tragic consequences of Islamophobia - Baku conference participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The world witnesses tragic consequences of Islamophobia, ex-ambassador of South Africa to the US, founder of the World for All Foundation Ebrahim Rasool told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of an international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku.

“The discussions on Islamophobia that take place here are important. This is an extremely important issue for the whole world. The world is witnessing the tragic consequences of Islamophobia and people are dying," Rasool said.

"Therefore, it's important for us to come together to discuss the tragic consequences of Islamophobia and prevent it. We must work together to fight Islamophobia. Azerbaijan provides a very good platform for discussing these issues,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel