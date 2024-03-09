West aims to discredit Islam and wage crusade against Muslim states - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The aim of the West and Europe is clear, and it consists of forcing those who do not think like them to leave the pitch, discredit Islam, and start a crusade against Muslim states, the MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament Elshan Musayev told Trend.

He noted that France is very active in this context who is trying to influence foreign states and international organizations.

"Islamophobic efforts directed by the West and Europe have recently gained strength, which is a dangerous trend. Of course, their goal is clear: to drive anyone who disagrees with them off the pitch, disgrace Islam, and launch a crusade against Muslim states.

At the same time, it should be especially emphasized that the hypocrisy of some European states that have become a pulling rod for Armenian propaganda, the injustice shown against Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe, the beginning of active activity of the West's spy network in almost all Islamic countries, and other similar actions are directions of the same tendency and signs of Islamophobia.

However, promoters of Islamophobia will be unsuccessful. The Turkic solidarity, which is developing every day, will not allow these forces to realize their dishonest ambitions," he added.

