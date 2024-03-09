Organizing committee created in Azerbaijan on establishment of Chamber of Appraisers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. An organizing committee was created in Azerbaijan in order to determine the persons entitled to create the Chamber of Appraisers, as well as to ensure the preparation and holding of the constituent meeting, the corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

According to the order, to determine the persons entitled to create the Chamber of Appraisers, ensure the preparation and conduct of the constituent meeting, an organizing committee has been created with the following composition:

Sahib Alekberov – Deputy Minister of Economy;

Sevinj Ismayilova – Head of the Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Economy;

Nurana Abbasova – Deputy Head of the Law Department of the Ministry of Economy – Head of the Department for the Preparation and Examination of Legal Acts;

Ramiz Garayev – Deputy Head of the Accounting Policy Department of the Ministry of Finance;

Vusal Abbasov is a senior legal consultant at the State Financial Control Service of the Ministry of Finance.

This order came into force from the date of its signing.