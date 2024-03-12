I look with great optimism towards future cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. We are brotherly peoples, we are allies, strategic partners, said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he met with Azerbaijan's culture and art figures, residents of the city of Fuzuli, and children who will study at the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan further added: “This is not just words, but a large amount of work that the governments of our countries have ahead, as the agreements are very serious, very significant, and they will undoubtedly give an impulse to the development of our economies, which is extremely important. Therefore, I look with great optimism towards the future cooperation between our states.”