Azerbaijan strongly denounces provocative Washington Post article on Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned a provocative article about Karabakh in The Washington Post, Trend reports.

According to the Community's statement, nobody is surprised anymore by author David Ignatius' frequent participation in prejudiced anti-Azerbaijani writings that are released at the request of Armenian sponsors. David Ignatius's refusal to write about the right of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly exiled from Armenia to their native lands, and his insistence only on the right of Karabakh Armenians to "return," show how far removed he is from professional journalism and expose his duplicitous and hypocritical stance. He also turned a blind eye to the atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in Karabakh, its destruction of Azerbaijan's material and cultural monuments, and the expulsion of residents from their native places.

The community reminds the "reporter," who bemoans "historical injustice" and invokes international law, that the Azerbaijani side was the victim of injustice, that its territories were occupied against its will, that the international legal system disregarded it, and that the Azerbaijanis were forcibly exiled from their homes in Karabakh and on Armenian territory. It is indisputable that Western Azerbaijanis have a right to a peaceful return to their homes, and the media, which prides itself on being "professional and impartial," as the statement emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel