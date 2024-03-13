Azerbaijan conducts commanders' training system meeting in separate armies (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. A meeting with battalion and division commanders and their deputies on the commanders' training system was held in the Separate Combined Arms Army (SCA), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The meeting, which aimed to develop commanders' theoretical knowledge and practical abilities as well as their capacity to manage units, concentrated on organizing and carrying out exercises in tactical, reconnaissance, fire, physical, and formation training.

During the exercises, the officers discussed topics such as the significance of new needs emerging in modern general military conflict, potential management concerns, and what to look out for when dealing with unmanned aerial vehicles and small-sized quadrocopters.



Officers who participated in the commanders' training meeting were tested on actual physical and formation training skills, and guideline documents and appropriate topography materials were adopted.

In conclusion, the meeting was analyzed, during which the officers were given tasks to further improve the level of combat training and professionalism of subordinate personnel, adapt the exercises conducted to real battle conditions, and use technological innovations," the statement of the Ministry says.

