National security can't be controlled without ensuring religious security - Azerbaijani Committee's deputy chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. National security can't be controlled without ensuring religious security, the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan Siyavush Heydarov told Trend.

The official noted that it can be unequivocally stated today that the religious factor in the world has sharply politicized, extending beyond cultural and moral values.

"As in different periods of history, unfortunately, today we see some circles using religion as a tool to satisfy geopolitical and geoeconomic interests. Practice shows that ambitious states, international centers of power, if they cannot direct the countries they target with economic pressure in their interests, turn ethnic identity, especially religion, into a political instrument, seeking to exploit it.

Therefore, there is a need to appreciate religious issues not only from a spiritual perspective but also through the prism of security. Religious security is one of the main components of national and global security in the face of the challenges of modernity. In connection with this, the first step towards ensuring the religious security of our country is to take into account real threats, the time, and current conditions in the world.

The experience in the Middle East and the ongoing processes there have once again clearly demonstrated that it's impossible to control national security without ensuring religious security. Considering Azerbaijan's location in a region where global interests and claims collide, this issue always stands in the spotlight as a priority," Heydarov added.

