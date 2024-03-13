Baku Initiative Group's executive director briefs UN on Azerbaijan's mine issues (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Baku Initiative Group's Executive Director, Abbas Abbasov, has briefed the UN on the landmine issues facing Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Abbasov, participating in the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), addressed a side event titled "Victims of Terrorism: International Standards and Good Practices. Towards national implementation of the UN Model Legislative Provisions on Victims of Terrorism" at the organization's Geneva office, highlighting the issue of Armenian landmine terrorism against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years and the environmental damage caused to Azerbaijan as a result of this terrorism.

Noting that Armenia has planted around 1.5 million mines in Azerbaijani territory, he emphasized that even today, civilians, including women and children, continue to fall victim to landmine terrorism.

Abbasov also called on Armenia to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, since the conclusion of the second Karabakh war in 2020 until the present, the total count of mine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 346 individuals, with 65 fatalities (comprising 50 civilians and 15 military personnel).

