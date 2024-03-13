Kazakhstan backed Azerbaijan's integrity vocally and practically - chairman of board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Kazakhstan has verbally and practically supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, chairman of the board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

He made a remark, during the round table within the framework of the third session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council.

"The Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli inaugurated yesterday. This physical project demonstrates this support.," he said.

Shafiyev noted that annual summits between the countries are held at the highest level.

"The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has grown in importance. The countries are working on initiatives related to energy and transportation. Furthermore, trade turnover between the countries and cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor is increasing," he said.

Note that, the 2023 Organization of Turkic States Summit, officially the 10th conference of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States Summit, was a conference of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana, Kazakhstan, on November 3, 2023.

