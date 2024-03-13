Nizami Ganjavi International Center aims to play pivotal role in resolving crises - Former Arab League SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) aims to play an important role in solving crisis situations, said former Secretary-General of the Arab League and former Egyptian Foreign Minister Amr Moussa during a press conference of the organizers and participants of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"During these challenging times, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center aims to contribute to resolving crisis situations," he said.

Amr Moussa highlighted that the inaugural panel session at the forum will address strategies for uniting a divided world.

He emphasized that the pandemic, climate change, and other challenges pose new threats to international peace and security.

"We are all committed to advancing justice to create a better world for everyone," Amr Moussa added.

