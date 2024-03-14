Azerbaijan, Algeria exchange views on necessary steps to further deepen ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf exchanged views on necessary steps to further deepen ties between Algeria and Azerbaijan with Azerbaijani President's Special Representative Elchin Amirbayov on behalf of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the meeting between Attaf and Amirbayov hailed the dynamics of relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in broader spheres and directions, especially in the economic sphere.

"During the conversation, it was noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and these steps coincide with this historic event.

The parties also discussed recent events in their regions and exchanged views on aspects related to energy transition in the context of the results of the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which was recently hosted by Algeria," the ministry's information stated.

The ministry also informed about the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host in November of this year.

To note, the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

