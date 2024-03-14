Geopolitical tension in world at highest level - UN deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Geopolitical tension in the world is at the highest level, the executive director of UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS), Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Winnie Byanyima said during the opening ceremony of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The globe is becoming more multipolar. The gap in wealth between individuals has grown. In this context, platforms like the Global Baku Forum and the Non-Aligned Movement are crucial. I also express my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev for revitalizing the Non-Aligned Movement," Byanyima added.

To note, Baku is hosting the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC).

The event is attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize laureates.

