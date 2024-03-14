Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 14 March 2024 13:48 (UTC +04:00)
Act of vandalism against Natavan`s monument in France - illustration of double standards - President Ilham Aliyev

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. It took us again several months to be able to evacuate it (the monument of Azerbaijani poetess Natavan – ed.) from Evian and bring it to the garden of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Paris, where Natavan is now staying, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Trend reports.

“This is just an illustration of what we're facing. After we restored our sovereignty, and this is an illustration of double standards, France, which declared that they will send troops to Ukraine to help Ukraine restore its territorial integrity, tries to punish Azerbaijan for restoration of our territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev stressed.

