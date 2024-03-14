World community needs to prioritize conflict prevention - former Serbian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The global community needs to prioritize conflict prevention, said former Serbian President Boris Tadić during the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Thoughts for answers to our current problems come to mind all the time, taking into account our varied interests. We work to protect our dignity and preserve the geographical integrity of our countries," he said.

He noted that the world community should focus on practical solutions to prevent future conflicts.

"Otherwise, we and our future generations will spend their entire lives being deeply involved in world conflicts," the former president added.

To note, Baku is hosting the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC).

The event is attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize laureates.

During the previous Global Baku Forum convened in March 2023, numerous countries and prominent international organizations were in attendance.

The event saw the participation of presidents from four countries, prime ministers from two countries, six parliament speakers and ministers, heads of five UN organizations, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries. Notably, 360 representatives from 61 countries made the Forum a memorable gathering.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel