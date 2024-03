BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Baku today, Turkish diplomatic sources said, Trend reports.

To note, Fidan previously paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 14, 2023.

As part of his December visit, he took part in a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel