International setup keeps collapsing nowadays - chairman of OTS council of elders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The collapse of the international system is observed these days, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim said during a panel session within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Türkiye is located near conflict zones. We are dealing with terrorist organizations, the number of which is expanding by the day. The international system is collapsing as a result of the events occurring between countries. The UN Security Council's activities are stalled. International organizations should organize and elaborate on the growth of the global health care system and economic cooperation," he stressed.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

