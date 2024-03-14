Azerbaijan - country that solves its problems - NGIC co-founder

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Some countries solve their problems independently, and Azerbaijan is one such country, Co-founder of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Ismail Serageldin told reporters during the framework of participation in the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan had the Karabakh problem, and it has been solved. Armenia already recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, which is a very important step, and negotiations on a peace agreement are already underway. Some countries have been supporting Armenia for a long time and have tried to give recommendations to Azerbaijan on how to deal with the Armenian residents of Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev openly stated that if the Armenian residents of Karabakh want to leave this territory, it is their own choice, but if they want to stay, they will be able to enjoy all the rights enjoyed by the citizens of Azerbaijan," he said.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The Forum, which will run until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

