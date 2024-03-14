Azerbaijani FM and IOM deputy DirGen talk on preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Chief of Operations of the International Organization for Migration, Ugochi Daniels, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The meeting discussed prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), including issues related to preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in the country this year.

Bayramov noted Azerbaijan's close cooperation with IOM as well as with other UN specialized structures, noting in particular the implementation of joint projects to improve legislation and institutions in the field of migration.

The minister also informed in detail about the country's peace initiatives in the post-conflict period.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this year, Jeyhun Bayramov underscored the significance of collaboration across various spheres concerning climate change and migration. He highlighted Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate with the IOM in these areas.

Ugochi Daniels congratulated Azerbaijan on the future COP29 and wished success in this activity. It was noted that IOM is ready to provide all possible support for this process.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel