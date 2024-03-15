Baku piques global interest, with Armenia's ever-shrinking maneuvering choices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan's international prestige is growing day by day.

The fact that the Azerbaijani state's words and actions complement each other is due in large part to the faith placed in Baku, the capital of the foremost country in the South Caucasus, which has recently hosted major international events. Azerbaijan already has extensive experience staging international events. Global-level events held in one country are correctly referenced as an example for other countries.



One such event is the Global Baku Forum, which has already established a tradition. The XI Global Baku Forum on "Fixing of the Fractured World," which is now in progress, has drawn numerous political figures from around the world to Azerbaijan's capital to exchange perspectives on key problems. This element demonstrates that Baku has already established itself as one of the world's leading think tanks.

The XI Global Baku Forum is capturing the world's attention. It is attended by hundreds of representatives from over 50 nations, including previous heads of state and government, as well as young leaders, demonstrating the forum's importance and appeal on a global scale.



On the other hand, faith in this international platform, which is organized by Azerbaijan, is required for the active debate of the most pressing issues confronting the globe today as well as the search for solutions. The ongoing XI Global Baku Forum is distinguished from other similar international gatherings by various features:

- It is not inferior in its significance and scale to such authoritative events as the Davos Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference. At the same time, it differs from them. The Davos forum deals with economic issues, while Munich deals with security issues. Unlike them, the Global Baku Forum is universal and covers political, economic, humanitarian, and other issues on the international agenda;

- Azerbaijan, the leading state in the region in terms of economic development, has also become a country creating new realities after its historic victory in the 44-day II Karabakh War. Nowadays, Azerbaijan is at the forefront of all steps aimed at further developing the region.

Looking at the processes in the context of these details, we can say with confidence that by holding such important events, Azerbaijan declares that it is a strong state, and, on the other hand, through these events, brings the realities of the post-conflict period to the world community. President Ilham Aliyev's words at the opening ceremony of the Forum once again confirm this: "Now we're closer to peace with Armenia than ever before".

The head of state noted: “Never in the history of the independence of the Southern Caucasus has peace been as close as it is today, and this is a result of the Second Karabakh War.”

Thus, President Ilham Aliyev once again told the world community that Azerbaijan wants peace and stability. With this statement, the Head of State also sent a message that "We restored historical justice and international law. And now it's time to put an end to hostility in the region."

The XI Baku Global Forum was the first forum held in Baku after Azerbaijan restored full sovereignty over Karabakh and eliminated separatism. The fact that in such an important period, Azerbaijan once again communicates geopolitical realities through this forum, which is attended by many heads of state and government, including politicians, is a very important tool for the country against pressure and provocations against it. The Global Baku Forum will have a cold shower effect on the pro-Armenian circles of the West, especially France, as well as official Yerevan, which today are trying to accuse Azerbaijan of allegedly "preparing for war" but have no evidence at hand. Through this forum, there is a very good opportunity to bring the realities to the attention of the world community. This means another exposure to Armenia and its patrons.

Participants in the XI Global Baku Forum praise Azerbaijan's role in the area and emphasize the relevance of regional projects for Europe. Through this Global Forum, the official Baku provides a robust response to the pro-Armenian Western circles.

