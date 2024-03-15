Azerbaijan toiling to restore regional stability, peace, cooperation - former Romanian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan is working and making efforts to restore stability, peace, and cooperation in the region, former Prime Minister of Romania Petre Roman told Trend on the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty in September of last year.

"For 30 years, Armenians had occupied Azerbaijani territories. The only way to end this occupation was by armed force. All international documents recognize Azerbaijan's sovereignty over these territories.

The world naively thought that Armenian citizens of Karabakh had been evicted from their houses last year as a result of local anti-terrorist efforts, but this is false. Azerbaijan has frequently declared that if Armenian residents of Karabakh wish to leave, they may do so, and if they wish to remain in Karabakh, they will have the same rights as Azerbaijani citizens.

As for a peace agreement between the two countries, I hope it will be signed soon. Azerbaijan is an economically and politically strong state. It seeks to restore peace and stability in the region as soon as possible," Roman added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

