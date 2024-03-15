Azerbaijani Parliament sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz holiday

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 15 March 2024 17:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijani Parliament has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, at today's parliamentary meeting, proposed to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The MPs supported the proposal with applause.

