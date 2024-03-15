Text of Baku Declaration made public

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The text of the Baku Declaration on the results of the 9th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye has been made public, Trend reports.

The Baku Declaration highlights that the 9th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye took place in Baku on March 15, 2024, at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov with the participation of Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili.

The document underscored the significance of convening regular trilateral meetings and resolved to hold the 10th trilateral meeting in Türkiye in 2025, with specific dates to be mutually determined.

Furthermore, the document applauds Azerbaijan's election to host the 29th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) from November 11-22, 2024.

