Azerbaijani Parliament adopts report of Cabinet of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The report of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on activities in 2023 has been discussed at the regular plenary session of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, ministers, and heads of state committees and agencies.

The prime minister presented the report and provided detailed information on the work done over the past year.

The report contains extensive information on the work done in socio-economic, political, cultural, and other areas during the past year.

After discussions, Ali Asadov answered the MPs' questions. Then the report was put to vote and adopted.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel