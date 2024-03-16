Frequency of natural disasters increases manifold over last 50 years - ITU's Deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The frequency of natural disasters has increased many times over the past 50 years, Deputy Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Tomas Lamanauskas said during the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He pointed out that there are more natural calamities happening now. Additionally, there is currently one medium-sized or big natural disaster every day on average; by 2030, this number is expected to rise to 1.5 per day.

"Another area we represent that is also at risk is digital resilience-the digital infrastructure that connects all of us," emphasized Lamanauskas.

He mentioned that on March 14, a significant cable on the West African coast was destroyed, which on Thursday caused significant internet outages in a number of West African nations. Approximately 99 percent of global traffic flows through them.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

