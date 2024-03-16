Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Today, Azerbaijan and Georgia have become vital countries for Eurasia - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 16 March 2024 15:19 (UTC +04:00)
Today, Azerbaijan and Georgia have become vital countries for Eurasia - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Today, through our joint efforts, both countries not only drive economic development domestically, but have also emerged as pivotal nations within the region, and significantly, for Eurasia as a whole, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports.

The head of state further noted: “The joint infrastructure projects we have implemented hold great importance for many countries. In the future, further steps will be taken in this direction as well.”

Latest

Latest

Read more