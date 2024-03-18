Azerbaijan tops anti-terrorism rating of Global Terrorism Index (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Global Terrorism Index 2024 (GTI) has presented the next ranking of countries by the level of terrorist threat, Trend reports.

The countries experiencing the highest levels of terrorist activity and threat within their borders include Burkina Faso (8.571), Israel (8.143), Mali (7.998), Pakistan (7.916), Syria (7.89), and Afghanistan (7.825).

In the given ranking, Iran (4.464) secured the 26th position, Türkiye (4.168) the 29th, the US (4.141) the 30th, Russia (3.016) the 35th, France (2.647) the 38th, Norway (1.747) the 53rd, Armenia (0.423) the 76th, the UAE (0.233) the 79th, and Lithuania (0.059) held the 87th place.

GTI ranking indices are based on complex calculations of terrorist incidents, deaths, grievous impact, hostages, counter-terrorism, the effectiveness of terrorism investigations, and many other indicators.

Azerbaijan, as one of the safest countries in the world, was ranked last (89th) in the terrorist threat rating with an index of "0", along with Denmark, Finland, and Qatar.

GTI reports, regularly issued by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), serve as a benchmark for the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, as well as other international organizations, academic institutions, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations.

The report from the Council of Europe's Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL) regarding Azerbaijan's performance over the last five years has been released. Notably, Azerbaijan's efforts in investigating terrorist financing offenses received commendation. The MONEYVAL report highlights Azerbaijan's significant effectiveness in combating terrorist financing, with authorities showcasing adeptness in successfully investigating such crimes.

According to international reports, Azerbaijan has ascended to the top tier of global internal security rankings, attributed to rapid development, stability, and tranquility achieved through highly successful state policies. This includes the effective operations of security entities in countering terrorism.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said: "Azerbaijan is an island of stability, an island of security".

