Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation headed by Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

Stoltenberg passed before the honor guard and made a memorable inscription in the Honored Guests Book as per protocol.

"Greeting the guests, Colonel General Hasanov expressed his pleasure to see them in Azerbaijan.

The Minister expressed gratitude to NATO for its support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity throughout the 30-year occupation and the present period.

The delegation received updates on the reforms undertaken in the Azerbaijani army under the directive of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. They were also briefed on demining efforts, construction and reconstruction initiatives in the liberated territories, and the current situation along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The defense minister emphasized the need of further strengthening the collaboration with NATO, citing the gains achieved through cooperation.



Stoltenberg expressed gratitude for the hospitality and praised the Azerbaijani army's professionalism in peacekeeping missions and other areas of NATO engagement. The tight collaboration between the Azerbaijani Army and the Turkish Armed Forces was highlighted as a crucial factor in Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

In conclusion, discussions revolved around the prospects for advancing bilateral military cooperation in cyber security, mine clearance, and other areas. A comprehensive exchange of views also took place on various regional security issues and mutual interests," the ministry said.

