We demonstrated tremendous heroism during the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. “We demonstrated tremendous heroism during the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace!” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

“Thanks to the dedication, professionalism, and heroism of our martyrs, brave soldiers, and officers, we are now building and creating in these lands. Life is returning to these lands. Through extensive construction efforts, we have already facilitated the return of former displaced persons to their ancestral lands, and this process will continue this year,” the head of state emphasized.